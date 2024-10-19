RFG Advisory LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.07.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $885.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $923.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $888.57 and a 200 day moving average of $831.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,512.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,224 shares of company stock worth $9,974,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

