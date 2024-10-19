My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $18,046.63 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

