Contrasting Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) & Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) and Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Disc Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Disc Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Disc Medicine and Vistagen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disc Medicine N/A -23.78% -22.62% Vistagen Therapeutics -3,421.85% -35.12% -32.35%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disc Medicine 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vistagen Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Disc Medicine and Vistagen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Disc Medicine currently has a consensus target price of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 35.09%. Vistagen Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 347.02%. Given Vistagen Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vistagen Therapeutics is more favorable than Disc Medicine.

Volatility and Risk

Disc Medicine has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistagen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Disc Medicine and Vistagen Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disc Medicine N/A N/A -$76.43 million ($3.38) -14.04 Vistagen Therapeutics $971,000.00 84.05 -$29.36 million ($2.07) -1.46

Vistagen Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Disc Medicine. Disc Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistagen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vistagen Therapeutics beats Disc Medicine on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Its pipeline includes bitopertin for the treatment of erythropoietic porphyrias, including erythropoietic protoporphyria, X-linked protoporphyria, and diamond-blackfan anemia; DISC-0974 for the treatment of anemia of myelofibrosis, and anemia of chronic kidney disease; and DISC-3405 for the treatment of polycythemia vera, and other hematologic disorders. The company's preclinical programs include DISC-0998, for the treatment of anemia associated with inflammatory diseases. Disc Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines. Its product pipeline comprises PH94B, a fasedienol nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of social anxiety disorder; and PH10, a Ituvone nasal spray which is in Phase II development for the treatment of major depressive disorder. In addition, the company is also developing PH15, an early-stage investigational synthetic neuroactive steroid for the treatment of cognition improvement; PH80, an odorless and tasteless synthetic investigational pherine for the treatment of menopausal hot flashes and migraine; PH284, an early-stage investigational synthetic neuroactive steroid for the treatment of wasting syndrome Cachexia; and AV-101, an oral nmdr glycine site antagonist for depression and neurological disorders. Further, it has a license and collaboration agreement with EverInsight Therapeutics Inc. to develop and commercialize to address ophthalmologic and CNS disorders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

