Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Wizz Air to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wizz Air to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

