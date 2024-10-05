Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Wizz Air to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wizz Air to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

