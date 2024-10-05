Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $310.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $277.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.07. Visa has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $506.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

