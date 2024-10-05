StockNews.com Downgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Buy

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Brady Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BRC stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. Brady has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $76.97.
Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brady
Institutional Trading of Brady
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 65.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 337.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brady Company Profile
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
