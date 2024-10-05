StockNews.com Downgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Buy

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. Brady has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $76.97.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,297.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,297.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $216,020.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,014.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 65.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 337.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

