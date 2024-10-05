AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

AC Immune Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.24. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142,857 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in AC Immune by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,280 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 328,312 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 193,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

