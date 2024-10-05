NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$16.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.76.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$323.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.0234302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. Insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

