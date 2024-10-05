CIBC Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBM. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.71.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7751004 EPS for the current year.
Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 77.78%.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.
