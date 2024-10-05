Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRIP shares. B. Riley cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tripadvisor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Trading Down 1.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after buying an additional 791,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,733,746 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,868 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,364,000 after acquiring an additional 822,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,292,087 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after acquiring an additional 107,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.