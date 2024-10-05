Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

