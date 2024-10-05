Peel Hunt Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$95.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from C$82.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$90.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

WPM stock opened at C$81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.35. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$87.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.412993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

