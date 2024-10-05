Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $230.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $146.35 and a one year high of $235.67.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

