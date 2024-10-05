Barclays Trims Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Target Price to $146.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $165.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.20.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

