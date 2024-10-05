Citigroup Upgrades Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to “Strong-Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

