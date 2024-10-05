Brokers Set Expectations for HealthEquity, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2027 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

HealthEquity Stock Up 6.3 %

HQY stock opened at $83.09 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after buying an additional 149,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in HealthEquity by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after buying an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,915,000 after buying an additional 43,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,822,000 after buying an additional 325,906 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,952 shares of company stock worth $3,526,147 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

