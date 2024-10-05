The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.31.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

