Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $122.22

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPM. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 9,945.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RPM International by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $129.91.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

