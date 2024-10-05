Analysts Set Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target at $19.14

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLCO. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,346.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 712,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 411,404 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 403,062 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter valued at $6,817,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 28.2% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 339,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter worth $5,602,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of BLCO opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

