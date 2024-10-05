StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.