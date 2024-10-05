StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

