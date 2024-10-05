StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
