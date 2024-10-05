Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
