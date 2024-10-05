Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Up 23.7 %

MARK opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.71.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Remark

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

