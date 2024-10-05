Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Up 23.7 %
MARK opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.71.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
