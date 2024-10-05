StockNews.com Upgrades Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Hold

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.64.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $134.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,383. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.4% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

