Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $391.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

