Jonathan Robinson Purchases 25,000 Shares of EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC) Stock

EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Robinson bought 25,000 shares of EMV Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,388.98).
EMV Capital Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EMV Capital stock opened at GBX 53.99 ($0.72) on Friday. EMV Capital plc has a one year low of GBX 48.10 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 55 ($0.74).
About EMV Capital
