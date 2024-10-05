Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Acquires £27,928.28 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Luisa Wright bought 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($15.24) per share, with a total value of £27,928.28 ($37,357.25).

Dunelm Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,165 ($15.58) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,209.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,122.89. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,574.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 959 ($12.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,279 ($17.11).

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 27.50 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,945.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLM. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.86) to GBX 1,470 ($19.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.18) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.25) to GBX 1,170 ($15.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.72) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,220.83 ($16.33).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

