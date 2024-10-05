Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Acquires £27,928.28 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Luisa Wright bought 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($15.24) per share, with a total value of £27,928.28 ($37,357.25).
Dunelm Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,165 ($15.58) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,209.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,122.89. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,574.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 959 ($12.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,279 ($17.11).
Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 27.50 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,945.95%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
