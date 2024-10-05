Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Raised to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Guardforce AI Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GFAI opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

