Insider Buying: Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Buys £150.08 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts purchased 112 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($200.75).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Nick Roberts bought 113 shares of Diaceutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £151.42 ($202.54).

LON DXRX opened at GBX 132 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of £111.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,400.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.61. Diaceutics PLC has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 136 ($1.82).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.14) target price on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

