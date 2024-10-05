Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.