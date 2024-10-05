ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARC

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,858,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,795 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,494,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 969,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.