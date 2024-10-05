Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $22.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. Adient has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adient will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 44.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 6.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

