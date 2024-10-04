Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Taylor Devices Stock Performance
Shares of TAYD opened at $45.83 on Monday. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.03.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.18%.
Taylor Devices Company Profile
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.
