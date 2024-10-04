Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,450.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.3 %

MTD stock opened at $1,463.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,425.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,384.82. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.