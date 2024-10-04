Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.
Lamb Weston Price Performance
LW opened at $68.28 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.51. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.