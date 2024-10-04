Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $68.28 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.51. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

