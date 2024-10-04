Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITGR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Integer from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.29.

Get Integer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $125.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.41. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $131.87.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Integer will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Integer by 3,260.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 276,944 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after buying an additional 135,750 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,143,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,241,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Integer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.