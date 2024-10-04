Dbs Bank Upgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to “Hold”

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Dbs Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.71 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile



Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

