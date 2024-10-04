Gear Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Gear Energy Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of C$158.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 3.56.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of C$40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1398601 EPS for the current year.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
