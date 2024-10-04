NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.05. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

