Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
NYSE UTF opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $26.27.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
