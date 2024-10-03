Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $114,625.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $114,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,903,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,765,540.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $75,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $137,408.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Tile Shop stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $286.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 167.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

