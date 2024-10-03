Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $201.00 at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $192.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.60.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $178.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.26. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $180.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.