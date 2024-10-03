QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of QNST opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.11.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

