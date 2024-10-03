Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Playtika has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Playtika’s payout ratio is 72.73%.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
