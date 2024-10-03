DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
DLY stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
