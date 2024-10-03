National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $46.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBHC. Stephens boosted their target price on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

National Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. National Bank has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $807,607.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,192 shares of company stock worth $4,431,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 1,015.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 214,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 743.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 176,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in National Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after acquiring an additional 239,401 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

