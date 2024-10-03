Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TSE:BDGI opened at C$37.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.40. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$32.25 and a 1-year high of C$51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Julie Lee acquired 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71. In related news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.45 per share, with a total value of C$70,902.00. Also, Senior Officer Julie Lee purchased 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,242 shares of company stock worth $137,096. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

