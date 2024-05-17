Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.9% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,612,000 after buying an additional 871,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,313,000 after buying an additional 457,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

JPM opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $204.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

