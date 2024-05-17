QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,205 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE JPM opened at $202.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $204.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $581.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day moving average is $175.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.