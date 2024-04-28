Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,070,000 after buying an additional 452,798 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2,442.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 449,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 314.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 442,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 336,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 394.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 248,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 198,266 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

ADC opened at $57.77 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.12%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,375,293. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,572. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.